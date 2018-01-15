WND Films' 'Trapped' movie project finalist for coveted Kairos Prize

The screenplay for “Trapped,” Anita Dittman’s powerful true story of escape and survival from Nazi prison camps, is a finalist for the most coveted screenplay award for faith films.

Dr. Ted Baehr, founder and publisher of Movieguide®, announced that “Trapped” is among five finalists chosen for the $15,000 Kairos Pro Prize for Inspiring Screenplays by Established Filmmakers.

Winners of the Kairos Prize will be announced on Friday, February 2, 2018, at Movieguide®’s 26th Annual Faith & Values Awards and Report to the Entertainment Industry, to be held at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Joseph Farah, founder of WND.com and WND Films, commissioned screenwriter and director, George D. Escobar to write the script two years ago based on “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell,” the original book written by Anita Dittman and Jan Markell and published by WND Books.

‘Trapped in Hitler’s Hell” already is available in book and documentary formats, at the WND Superstore.

After numerous treatments and drafts, Escobar, who is also vice president of WND Films, collaborated with award-winning filmmaker Ken Carpenter, and together they wrote the final draft submitted for the Kairos Prize.

Following the success of its story development, the “Trapped” movie project is entering a new phase of film funding and investment. An executive team has been assembled that includes WND CEO, Joseph Farah; Escobar, co-writer/co-director and producer of Academy nominated film “Alone Yet Not Alone” and the “Isaiah 9:10 Judgment” documentary based on Jonathan Cahn’s N.Y. Times Bestseller, “The Harbinger”; Julian Head, co-president and CEO of Ponder & Company; and Carpenter, producer of the upcoming feature film “Run the Race.”

“Trapped” is the true story of the unbreakable bond between a mother and a daughter (Anita Dittman) set against the perilous backdrop of World War II, Nazi Germany, and the Holocaust. This movie will be a first in cinema history: A harrowing true story in which a Jewish girl embraces Christianity during the Holocaust, handled in a way highly respectful of both faiths.

At the conclusion of meetings near Nashville, Tennessee, with WTA Group, one of the leading film marketing and funding companies in the faith market, the “Trapped” movie team has garnered important support for the project in two key areas. The head of WTA has offered assistance to the “Trapped” team (as needed) in meetings with film production companies, distributors and investors as the team raise production funds to make the movie.

Moreover, WTA is also optimistic about providing additional support for marketing and raising distribution funds for “Prints and Advertising” (P&A) once filming is completed. This bodes well for the “Trapped” movie project. WTA Group has a roster of successful hit films under their purview that include: “War Room,” “God’s Not Dead,” “Heaven is for Real,” “Miracles From Heaven.” They are also one of the producers of the upcoming sequel to “Unbroken.”

Anyone interested in learning about investing, please contact George Escobar at [email protected]. There is also a GoFundMe page with more information and a video about the project.

This year’s Kairos Prize competition had a diverse crowd of entrants, from seasoned directors and former studio heads of major studios to men and women who have never written a movie script before this.

Sponsored by The Timothy Plan, the prizes will be given to the best screenplays that “greatly increase man’s love and understanding of God.”

Since 2006, the Kairos Prizes have championed the brightest new voices emerging from the world of screenwriting. In 2017, two Kairos Prize finalists from past competitions were released nationwide in theaters. Sony Pictures released the $2 million budget faith-based movie “All Saints” on Aug. 25, which made more than $5.9 million worldwide, with an enviable screen average of $6,858 in the United States and Canada. The movie “Mully” was released through Fathom and grossed more than $1.4 million.

