Wolff: 25th Amendment 'alive every day' at White House

(NBC NEWS) — WASHINGTON — Concern in the White House about President Donald Trump’s fitness for office has become so great that members of the president’s administration routinely talk about a constitutional solution, the author of an explosive new book claimed in an exclusive interview on “Meet The Press.”

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury,” alleged Sunday that the 25th Amendment, which would allow the president’s cabinet to remove him from office, is a concept that is “alive every day in the White House.”

Wolff said White House staffers he talked to would say things like “we’re not at a 25th Amendment level yet.” Others, he said, called Trump’s behaviors “a little 25th Amendment.”