(DAILY MAIL) — While many women are desperate to look younger than their years, one model is living proof of the benefits of ageing gracefully.

Daphne Self, 89, who has been dubbed ‘the world’s oldest supermodel’, has landed a major new beauty campaign with makeup brand Eyeko.

The glamorous British fashionista appears in a campaign for its new Bespoke Mascara range, as she reflects on her career and her love of cosmetics.