You're outta here! Trump adviser tangles with 'CNN flunky'

President Trump’s senior policy adviser Stephen Miller was reportedly “escorted” out of the network’s Washington headquarters after a fiery interview with anchor Jake Tapper.

Miller appeared on Tapper’s “State of the Union” program Sunday morning to defend the president from charges of dysfunction in the White House leveled in the new book by Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury.”

Tapper appeared to become flustered by Miller’s defense of the president and his refusal to answer some questions.

“I have plenty of questions on immigration — you’ve attempted to filibuster by talking about your flights with the president,” Tapper said.

“Don’t be condescending, Jake,” Miller barked.

At one point, Tapper urged Miller to “settle down, calm down” and accused him of performing to please Trump, whom he referred to as Miller’s “one viewer.”

The interview became so contentious that Tapper cut the interview short, claiming Miller was “wasting his viewers’ time.”

Miller could be heard protesting off-camera while Tapper moved on to the next segment.

On Monday, CBS News reported that a source at CNN claimed Miller was escorted out of the building by security after ignoring several “polite” requests to “leave voluntarily.”

Following the interview, Trump tweeted that his adviser “destroyed” Tapper.

Tapper responded by telling the president to watch the interview and “judge” for himself.

