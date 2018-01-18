YouTube announces changes to its monetization policy

(Neowin) Following the Logan Paul suicide forest controversy a couple of weeks ago, YouTube has come under fire for improperly vetting its content. While Google severed ties with the popular content creator, it was also reported that the firm would be manually scrutinizing its most popular channels for offensive content, among other things.

Now, some of these changes have come to light, courtesy of a blog post from Google.

Google notes that while 2017 was a tough year in many aspects, there was a 40% year-over-year increase in the number of content creators earning money in six figures from the site. In 2018, in an effort to ensure that “bad actors” do not harm their audience, and that worthy content creators continue to be rewarded, the firm is changing its monetization policy.