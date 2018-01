(London Telegraph) A terrorist bomb-making video watched by Salman Abedi before he blew himself up at a Manchester pop concert is still being shared on YouTube, the US Senate has heard.

A senate committee questioned how the video was getting round the web giant’s safeguards designed to stop extremists posting propaganda and terrorist content.

The video has been uploaded to the site as recently as this month, the committee disclosed as they quizzed executives from the world’s top social media companies.