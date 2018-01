(ABC Australia) The fashionable yucca plant is to blame for a spike in gardening-related ear injuries, new research has found.

Over a five-year period 28 patients presented to the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Melbourne with ear injuries caused by the spikey plant, according to a study published in the UK journal Clinical Otolaryngology.

Ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon Professor Stephen O’Leary, who authored the report, said some of those injuries were very serious.

“It was a bit of a surprise to us,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne.