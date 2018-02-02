2nd source claims Rosenstein threatened Nunes, others

(Gateway Pundit) FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett went on with Sean Hannity on Friday night after the release of the House Intelligence FISA memo.

Jarrett said his sources told him Rod Rosenstein threatened the House Intelligence Committee members three weeks ago.

The House Intelligence Committee released their classified FISA memo on Friday morning.

The House voted on Monday along party lines to share the explosive memo with the American public.

This comes after the approval of President Donald Trump.

Gregg Jarrett: I can tell you a congressional source tells me that Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and members of Congress he was going to subpoena their texts and messages because he was tired of dealing with the intel committee. That’s threats and intimidation.