$560 million lottery winner fights to stay anonymous

(UNION-LEADER) — MERRIMACK – Newly filed court records show a local woman won the $560 million Powerball ticket sold last month in Merrimack but is now trying to keep her identity anonymous – even though she already signed the back of the winning ticket – due to safety and other concerns.

“She has described the signing as ‘a huge mistake,'” according to court records filed by her legal counsel at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.

The woman, identified in court documents only as Jane Doe, asked that her identity remain a secret even though existing New Hampshire Lottery Commission rules require a winner sign the back of a winning ticket before being able to claim the prize. However, had the ticket been signed in the name of a trust, she could have maintained her privacy.