About those meds the crazed school shooter was taking …

What were you doing last Wednesday when a 19-year-old male, who had been suspended from school, took an AR-15 rifle and attacked students and staff at his former school?

When Nikolas Cruz stopped shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in Broward County, 17 students and adults were dead and 14 wounded.

When you found out – via media – did it make a real difference in your life?

If not, why not?

Think about it.

Have you become so inured to such senseless violence that when it happens, you’re momentarily shocked and then left with railing at politicians and the NRA? They’re easy targets and enable you – and society – to avoid any responsibility for the situation that produces such carnage.

Did you know that a day later, police arrested a girl for leaving a note threatening to shoot and kill her fellow students at Nova Middle School in Davie, Florida – which is about 24 miles from Parkland?

Davie Police identified the girl from surveillance video as she slid the hand-printed, threatening note under the assistant principal’s door:

According to WPLG-TV, it read: I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly a– kids and teachers b—-. I will bring the gun Feb. 16, 18. BE prepared b—-!”

This is bad enough, but do you have any other thoughts about it when you learn that the girl is an 11-year-old sixth-grader who cried when she was arrested? She was arrested and charged with a felony for a written threat to kill.

How’s that for something on her record as she’s barely begun to live her life?

Does that bother you?

She provided a written confession but claimed that she was threatened to a fight if she didn’t leave the note.

As Pilate said, “What is Truth?”

Does it bother you that an 11-year-old girl would participate in such a scheme? Who thought it up and why?

We read all kinds of criticism of the Nikolas Cruz shooting. Where did he get the gun and why and how? Despite a good tip to the FBI weeks earlier, they did nothing to follow it up – something that might have precluded the killings.

It goes without saying that that the media, as well as varied groups and individuals, are heaping blame on President Donald Trump, Congress, the Constitution, politics, the National Rifle Association and every American who legally owns a firearm.

But how about some other kinds of questions.

What kind of life did Nikolas Cruz have? He was adopted. Who were his natural parents? Was he born in this country? The spelling of his name indicates Eastern European origins, and it’s known that children adopted from those countries often have a record of mental/violence issues.

What happened to his natural parents? Why was he given up for adoption? Then, add to that, Nikolas’ adoptive parents died – his father first and his mother recently. Surely those life experiences affected his mental wellbeing.

His adoptive mother’s sister told police that Nikolas dealt with “emotional fragility” and she believed he was on medication.

Oh – that.

Virtually all media coverage is focused on guns and social media. It’s been reported that police were called to his home 39 times over seven years. Didn’t anyone suspect there was a problem?

And speaking of problems, it’s also reported that Nikolas’ brother, Zachary, was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility on Friday. There’s no word as I write this indicating whether he’s been released or the reason for the confinement.

Why wasn’t Nikolas ever committed?

Scott Israel, Broward County Sheriff, wants Florida to expand a state law that allows involuntary psychiatric hospitalization for those who are a threat to themselves or others.

The 1972 Baker Act allows a 72-hour hold, but the sheriff wants it expanded. He also wants police to have the authority to follow up on graphic images and threats on social media.

That’s Florida. What’s the law in your state? Too often, the “rights” of the individual take precedence over the rights of the threatened person – at least until the damage is done.

We’ve been victims of the progressive line that people have a right not to be subjected to an involuntary psychiatric evaluation. If someone with mental health issues has ever attacked you, I suspect you would agree with Sheriff Israel. I know I do.

Through all the media coverage, did you notice the one area that so far has been ignored?

We were told Nikolas was on medication. What medication? Who prescribed it? Was he being supervised? Was he under the influence at the time of the crimes?

Is this important?

Consider that almost all mass murders over the last years have involved the killers being on prescribed SSRI antidepressants – drugs we know can cause murderous violence in the patient. Drug companies pay out millions in lawsuits from such instances.

With thanks to David Kupelian of WND:

Columbine killer Eric Harris, 13 dead, 24 wounded – on Luvox.

Patrick Purdy, 25, Stockton, California, five dead, 30 wounded – on Amitriptyline and Thorazine.

Kip Kinkel, 15, Oregon, killed his parents plus two students and wounded 22 others – on Prozac and Ritalin.

Laurie Dann, 31, Illinois, killed one second grader and injured six – on Anafranil and Lithium.

Michael Carneal, 14, Kentucky, killed three and paralyzed one – on Ritalin.

Jeff Weise, 16, Minnesota, nine dead, five wounded – on Prozac.

Joseph T. Wesbecker, 47, killed nine, wounded 11 – on Prozac for one month.

Kurt Danysh, 18, Pennsylvania, on Prozac for two weeks. He shot and killed his father and said he had no control.

John Hinckley, 25, Washington, D.C. Shot and almost killed President Ronald Reagan, wounded three others – took 2 Valium two hours before the shooting.

Andrea Yates, Houston, Texas, drowned all five of her children in a bathtub – on Effexor.

Christopher Pittman, 12, Chester, South Carolina, shot and killed his grandparents and burned the house down – on Paxil and Zoloft.

These are just a few of the horrors caused by “medicine” that kills and destroys lives, yet we allow and encourage it.

Yet to hear the media: Trash the Constitution, get rid of guns and all will be fine.

Not a chance.

