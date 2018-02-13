Americans mock Obama portrait with side-splitting memes

A day after the unveiling of the official portrait of former President Obama, who is depicted sitting in a chair positioned amid a wall of bushes, Twitter is having an amusing laugh at the expense of the 44th president’s portrayal.

The social-networking site exploded Tuesday with humorous memes inspired by the portrait that’s set to be displayed at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

In one popular meme depicting the portraits of a dozen U.S. presidents, Twitter users noted that “one of these things doesn’t look like the other”:

Another silly meme played on actor and director Clint Eastwood’s speech to an empty chair at the 2012 Republican National Convention.

During his famous speech, Eastwood pointed to the chair and told the crowd, “So I’ve got Mr. Obama sitting here.” He then discussed issues such as Guantanamo Bay and Afghanistan with “Obama.”

Obama was apparently surprised to learn the empty chair surfaced again in his official portrait:

Another Twitter post noted that Obama’s official portrait is reminiscent of the moment Homer Simpson began shrinking into the hedges on “The Simpsons.”

One post appeared to show the former president being devoured by the giant, flowering bush.

And this may be the real reason Obama was in those bushes …

Here he is, spying on the Trump campaign:

In this one, Obama gets a dose of his own spying medicine as former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer peeks out from behind those presidential hedges:

Was the president not actually spying at all?

Perhaps he was simply chillin’ in the ivy wall on Wrigley Field?

Then out came the 11-year-old boy, Frank Giaccio, who famously mowed the White House lawn in September when he was greeted by President Trump.

Only this time, Giaccio mowed over Obama’s massive bush in an effort to return America to its greatness:

The boy apparently inspired President Trump to do some yard work as well.

In this post, President Trump is said to be “taking care of the weeds”:

And here’s a throwback to Obama’s years leading the “Choom Gang,” a nickname for his high-school buddies inspired by the slang term for smoking marijuana.

The bush in this portrait has apparently morphed into a giant cannabis plant engulfing the young Obama:

And here’s the legendary and widely loved American painter Bob Ross attempting to add some sophistication to the not-so “happy little accident”:

Twitter user Carmen Campos invited America to join the fun by posing for their own portrait in the bushes.

“Come on! let’s make it a trend! Add to the fun!” she tweeted, along with this photo:

Scott Binkley shared his own version, along with a Twitter burn of the former president: “I got mine done too. And I didn’t even have to ruin our health care system, destroy the middle class or create ISIS.”