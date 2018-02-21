Arab writer: We blew an entire century

Arabs have failed to establish a single state capable of challenging Israel in terms of knowledge, politics, economics and culture, says an Arab writer in a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The harsh assessment comes from Karam Al-Hilu, a Lebanese journalist writing for the London-based Al-Hayat, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors media in the region.

The article, MEMRI said, “compared the meager accomplishments of the Arab world in the past century with those of the rest of the countries of the world, particularly Israel.”

The author noted “that Israel’s supremacy in the areas of science, economy, society, and politics is the source of its strength as well as the source of the Arabs’ failure in confronting it,” MEMRI reported.

Al-Hilu wrote that a century after the Balfour Declaration, which gave the Jewish people a homeland, “the Arabs have not managed to build a [a single] state that possesses knowledge, justice, and the economic, social, and human capability for confronting Zionism.”

“One hundred years have been squandered, in all aspects; during them, the Arabs have been confronting Israel while their cultural infrastructure was in crisis – in the areas of knowledge, politics, economy, society, and thought.”

He said that according to the 2014 United Nations report on knowledge in the Arab world, the Arab Knowledge Report, “despite the 500 Arab universities, with an enrollment of nine million students and faculties of 220,000 lecturers, higher education in the Arab world is very meager in scientific research, in its failure to adapt to digital culture, and in its incompatibility with [universal] scientific and human culture.”

For the rest of this report and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.