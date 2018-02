(FoxNews) Bette Midler shocked the Twitterverse on Thursday with a post suggesting Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., should be physically attacked for his stance on the spending budget in the Senate.

Midler tweeted Thursday evening, “Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when we need him?”

Midler’s tweet was referencing a violent November incident during which Paul was assaulted by his neighbor and suffered several injuries.