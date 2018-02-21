Blaming the tool

Hello, Joseph. I’m not sure if I read this column via WND, but it is spot on!

Everyone has skipped over the causes for this mass school shootings and have gone straight to the last link first. Hollywood doesn’t blame themselves for their violent, bloodletting, gun-toting movies that depict cruelty and violence as a norm. Our medical community does not blame the common-link, suicidal, mind-controlling drugs that our children are forced to take. Society and parents no longer teach kindness, concern for life, that bullying is wrong and about turning the other cheek. Video-game makers take no responsibility for their violent death-dealing and bloody games and the effect they have on children.

My point is that there are many things, other than the tool called a gun, that causes a warped brain to have such utter disdain for human life.

Robert Class