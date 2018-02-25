Broadway's 'Frozen': 'More nudity than expected'

(London Guardian) The cold never bothered them anyway.

On a chilly Thursday evening, 200 people jammed the sidewalks outside the St James Theater in New York, where the musical Frozen, the latest venture from Disney Theatrical Productions, had staged its first Broadway preview.

Frozen remains the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, making $1.2bn worldwide since its release in 2013. Very loosely based on the Hans Christian Andersen story The Snow Queen, it’s set in the fictional land of Arandelle and describes Princess Anna’s quest to find and redeem her older sister Elsa, a blond icemaker with a thing for statement gloves.