California #MeToo Dem hit with new claims of misconduct

Attorney files complaint on behalf of 4 former staffers of assemblywoman

(Associated Press) MeToo movement, faces fresh allegations of misconduct, including frequent discussions about sex and alcohol consumption at her Capitol office.

San Diego lawyer Dan Gilleon filed a formal complaint Wednesday with the Legislature detailing the allegations on behalf of four anonymous former Garcia employees.

The complainants allege Garcia, a Los Angeles-area Democrat, regularly talked in front of the staff about her sexual activity, including with other members of the Legislature. They also allege Garcia drank alcohol while doing official Assembly business and pressured staff to drink with her at the office or at bars.

