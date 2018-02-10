Canadian college cancels diploma in homeopathy

(CBC) Georgian College says it is cancelling its controversial advanced diploma program in homeopathy. The announcement came just hours after the college told CBC News it had no plans to change the program, which has been criticized by doctors and scientists from across the country.

“In light of the recent response from our local community and beyond and in consideration of our students, Georgian College has made the decision to cancel the homeopathy program,” the Ontario school said in a statement on Friday. Students already enrolled are being offered the chance to withdraw or transfer to another program.

The provincially funded community college had planned to start courses in September to train students to use sugar pills to treat “acute and chronic health conditions.” The course documents had been prepared, and the tuition had been set at $4,454.00 for the first term, according to the official course materials.