Cape Town braces for unrest as water crisis worsens

(FOX NEWS) — The charming port city of Cape Town, South Africa has long had the distinction of being one of the world’s top tourist destinations. But now, the city is on track to top another list it doesn’t want to be included in: The first major city in the modern era to have its water supply chain switched off.

The city is experiencing a record-low water drought and city officials say soon they may have to take extraordinary steps to restrict water usage.

Experts say this kind of drought only comes once in 300 years. Dam water levels are dangerously low, at an average of 25 percent. In some areas, levels are dropping by as much as 1 percent a day.