Catholic priest defends legalizing abortion

(LifeNews) A Catholic priest’s letter to politicians on the Isle of Man is drawing sharp criticism for sympathizing with abortion activists and criticizing pro-lifers.

Monsignor John Devine, dean of the Roman Catholic Church, Isle of Man, wrote a letter to the chief minister recently about his concerns with a proposal to legalize abortion on the island, according to the Church Militant.

While Devine expressed concerns about abortion on demand, his comments about individuals who support abortion and criticism of pro-life advocates quickly drew backlash. IOM Today published Devine’s full letter last week.