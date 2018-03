(Evening Standard) The Chinese government has banned the letter ‘N’ and George Orwell’s Animal Farm and 1984 in a major online censorship clampdown.

Experts believe the crackdown is part of leader Xi Jinping’s plans become a dictator for life. The move has been met with criticism from around the world.

The China Digital Times reports that a list of proposals made by Beijing’s National People’s Conference includes the letter ‘n’, George Orwell’s novels ‘Animal Farm’ and ‘1984’, and the phrase ‘Xi Zedong’, a combination of Mr Xi and former dictator Chairman Mao Zedong’s names.