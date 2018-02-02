Chuck Norris suing CBS, Sony over Walker series

(IBTimes) – American action hero Chuck Norris has filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against CBS and Sony Pictures Televisions for allegedly cheating him out of agreed-upon profits from the hit 1990s series Walker, Texas Ranger.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on 30 January by the actor’s company Top Kick Productions, CBS is in breach of contract after reneging on an agreement to pay 23% “of the profits earned from any, and all, exploitation of Walker” when it became the primary distributor of the show.

“Instead, CBS and Sony materially breached the contractual duties they owed to Mr Norris and his company Top Kick,” the lawsuit alleges.