(WYFF) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone spray-painted derogatory terms on the outside of Life Spring Community Church and the Pentecostal Church of God.

Pastor Sarah Sircy of Life Spring Community Church said she arrived Sunday morning to find graffiti on the sign out front and the phrase-“Go with the devil” written in Spanish.

Sircy said the suspect also spray-painted “To hell with Billy Graham. We venerate satan. We love him” on the side of the building.