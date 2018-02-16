CIA: We get to pick which media receives classified info

The handling of classified information has been a major news focus in recent years.

During the 2016 election, the FBI investigated Hillary Clinton’s abuse of classified information through a private email server while she was secretary of state. And Clinton aide Huma Abedin was found to have put classified information on the laptop of her convicted pervert husband, Anthony Weiner.

This month, protecting national security secrets has become an issue as the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee seek to release a memo rebutting the Republicans’ summary of evidence that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee hired an opposition-research firm to produce a “dossier” of political dirt on Donald Trump that was used to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Now there’s a new development in the handling of classified material: The CIA is telling a court it can release such information to some reporters and withhold the same information from others.

The case is in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where Adam Johnson is challenging the selective release.

Johnson argues that the CIA would have waived any right to keep certain information secret by releasing it to someone else.

Not so, said the CIA, in a filing submitted Wednesday.

“The protections of FOIA’s exemptions have not been waived,” the lawyer for the government said. “The Supreme Court has recognized that the National Security Act grants the CIA ‘broad discretion’ and ‘sweeping power’ to protect intelligence sources and methods, and the CIA’s declarations demonstrate that the limited disclosures at issue were made for the purpose of protecting its sources and methods.

“Moreover, as the court recognized … public release of the information withheld from the emails – which indisputable consists of properly classified and statutorily protected information concerning intelligence sources and methods – would present a ‘very real danger’ to those sources and methods.”

It’s not correct, the government insisted, to suppose that a limited disclosure of information to three journalists “necessarily equates to a disclosure to the public at large.”

The brief, which had huge sections redacted, said the disclosures that were made were made “to protect intelligence sources and methods.”

The CIA pointed out that previous court rulings have determined “that even affirmative disclosure of information by the CIA may be necessary, in the agency’s discretion upon consideration of all the circumstances, to protect sources and methods from greater harm and to fulfill the CIA’s mission.”

Further, Congress does not require the withholding of information; it only made the director of the CIA responsible for protecting against unauthorized disclosures.

The filing explains the reasons the CIA needed to make some disclosures, but the reasons are blacked out.

“It follows from this premise that a limited disclosure of information that does not enter the public domain does not effect a waiver of FOIA’s exemptions,” the CIA said.

Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists noted that the defense came after Chief Judge Colleen MacMahon in a court order said the issue is whether the CIA waived its right to withhold information.

“In this case, CIA voluntarily disclosed to outsiders information that it had a perfect right to keep private,” she wrote. “There is absolutely no statutory provision that authorizes limited disclosure of otherwise classified information to anyone, including ‘trusted reporters,’ for any purpose, including the protection of CIA sources and methods that might otherwise be outed. The fact that the reporters might not have printed what was disclosed to them has no logical or legal impact on the waiver analysis, because the only fact relevant to waiver analysis is: Did the CIA do something that worked a waiver of a right it otherwise had?”

The reporters involved were Siobhan Gorman, at the time with the Wall Street Journal, and two others

Aftergood noted that the litigation seeking to strike down the CIA’s ability to selectively release some information could end up with a court ruling that specifically supports it.

The judge said the issues are serious.

“So are the possible consequences if the court were to conclude that CIA’s limited disclosure to some members of the press operated as a waiver,” she wrote.