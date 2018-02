[Regarding “Bills gone wild! Cities’ new way to gouge you”“] It’s kind of like the part in the movie “The Apple Dumpling Gang” where Tim Conway and Don Knotts are sentenced to death by hanging for bank robbery and are told to bring their own rope. In a parallel but real situation to paying the prosecutors is civil forfeiture where the government takes away your ability to defend yourself. I think we’ve stepped way over the line separating the distinction of being citizens or subjects.

David Strittmatter