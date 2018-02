(NBC NEWS) — Inside a bright operating room, Dr. Christina Jenkins gripped her surgical clamp, ready to remove a skin graft.

With her was a scrub tech, an anesthesiologist, and, across the operating table, the attending physician — a veteran trauma and burn surgeon.

Jenkins, a resident at the time who was just beginning her career, dug her surgical instrument underneath the skin graft. She was almost finished spreading apart the patient’s staples when, she said, the attending physician leaned over so his face was uncomfortably close to hers.