(POST-GAZETTE) — Well into his 90s, Marty Allen was still performing and still getting laughs.

In 2009, at age 87, the Pittsburgh native with the shock of black hair and the signature “Hello dere!” greeting, told the Post-Gazette the secret to longevity: “I work out every day. I stay in shape. Just yesterday, I was on the treadmill for an hour. Then, some idiot turned it on.”

That was the typical style of humor for this entertainer who was a staple of TV variety shows, game shows and talk shows. Mr. Allen died Monday night at age 95 in Las Vegas.