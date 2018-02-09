Comey forced to reveal Weiner emails after DOJ learned of them

(Daily Caller) On Wednesday the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee released a majority staff report titled “The Clinton Email Scandal And The FBI’s Investigation Of It.” The committee also released thousands of text messages between two agents and lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that shed light on the criminal intent of deep state players to avoid prosecution of Hillary Clinton and to block and destroy a Trump presidency.

One text message exchange is making the rounds on the internet today.

Peter Strzok was the Chief of the Counterespionage Section during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server. He also hated Donald Trump along with his lover Lisa Page.

In this exchange posted online Peter Strzok admits the DOJ was forced to tell Congress about the Weiner laptop emails only because George Toscas at the DOJ found out about them.

The FBI sat on this evidence for a month before turning it over to Congress and only because they couldn’t hide it from George Toscas.