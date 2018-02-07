Conservative students under serious fire from profs

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A survey conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that conservative students are among the most likely to face ostracism and “unfair treatment” on campus.

The “Campus Climate Survey,” conducted in November 2016 to “better understand the challenges of creating a community respectful of and inclusive for all,” asked students to evaluate their “sense of belonging,” “perceptions of campus climate,” “experiences with unfair treatment,” and the “perceived commitment to inclusion” on campus.

The responses were then broken down by demographic, allowing the school to assess the extent to which the campus experience differs for students depending on their race, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, or political beliefs.