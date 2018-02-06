Cops vie to talk with Robert Wagner in Natalie Wood death

(NBCMIAMI) — Detectives want to speak with Robert Wagner, the 87-year-old widower of Natalie Wood, as new details emerge that could lead authorities to solve the mystery of the actress’s death nearly four decades later.

Wood, who starred in “West Side Story” and was nominated for three Academy Awards, was found dead in the waters off Southern California’s Catalina Island. She had been drinking on a yacht with her husband, actor Christopher Walken and the boat captain on Thanksgiving weekend of 1981.

Investigators initially ruled the death accidental. But the case was reopened in 2011 after the captain said he heard the couple arguing the night of her disappearance. Wood’s death has been classified as suspicious and Wagner has been named a person of interest in the case, officials said.