Cow urine to be promoted as health drink in India

(Times of India) The Uttar Pradesh government’s ayurvedic pharmacy at Pilibhit, which is one of the two in the state, has prepared a proposal to collect, process and sell packaged bottles of cow urine as a health drink. The pharmacy presently supplies ayurvedic medicines prepared here to government centres in 16 districts of UP.

Dr Prakash Chandra Saxena, principal and superintendent of Government Ayurveda College and Hospital in Pilibhit, said, “Not just for medicinal purposes, we will promote cow urine as a health-giving drink. We have prepared a plan and will discuss it with the ayurveda department in Lucknow for approval. Drinking 10 ml to 20 ml cow urine daily will act as a preventive against seasonal diseases like fever, cough and stomach-related ailments. Daily consumption of cow urine will also help increase people’s immunity. Our aim is to make cow urine easily available to the common public.”