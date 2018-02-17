Dad poses as 11-year-old daughter online to meet up with pedophile

(The Blaze) An Argentina father pretended to be his 11-year-old daughter online so he could find and beat up the man who was sending her inappropriate photos and messages, Fox News reported.

Walter Rodriguez told media company El Pais that a 29-year-old man named German Acosta was pursuing his daughter via the instant messenger WhatsApp. Acosta allegedly asked the girl to send him photos of her undergarments and sent her sexually explicit messages and photos.

In a text message to Acosta, the pre-teen indicated she was a virgin, and Acosta replied: “That’s great.”

He also demanded to meet her, reports state.