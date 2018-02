(KAPP-TV) A Lynwood man is accused of raping a young woman as she was dying from an overdose, then trying to hide the evidence.

The Daily Herald reports Brian Roberto Varela, 19, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of rape, manslaughter and homicide by a controlled substance.

Varela was reportedly snorting pills and taking “dabs,” concentrated marijuana oil, with Alyssa Mae Noceda, 18, during a party at his home Saturday night when she passed out.