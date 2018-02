(International Business Times) Archaeologists believe they may have discovered one of the oldest churches in Turkey. The structure was unearthed as part of an archaeological study of the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in the Black Sea province of Karabük.

Researchers believe that the church dates back 1,500 years to the 5th century and was part of the ancient city which was prominent among early Christian pilgrims.

Situated in Anatolia, most of which is currently considered modern-day Turkey, the church may be one of the earliest religious structures of the time.