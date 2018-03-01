DNC deputy chairman keynotes 'Muslim Mafia' fundraiser

The deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., was the keynote speaker for the annual fundraiser for the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Washington-based front for Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, reported Conservative Review.

The theme of the CAIR-New York event Saturday night in Lower Manhattan was “Empowering Muslims: Defending our Freedom.”

The aim was to “bring together Muslim New Yorkers and our allies to celebrate the leaders, organizations, and values that have always made New York great” and to “support our litigation and advocacy for those who face discrimination, harassment, or hate crimes.”

It wasn’t the first time Ellison, the nation’s first Muslim congressman, had spoken at a CAIR event.

He ignored warnings from members of Arizona’s congressional delegation 10 years ago when he was scheduled to speak at a fundraiser for CAIR’s Arizona chapter.

Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., and Republican Reps. Trent Franks and John Shadegg wrote a letter saying they were “deeply concerned that any official support of this organization would undermine the legitimate concerns of federal investigators about CAIR’s relationship to foreign terrorist organizations.”

At the time, Ahmad Daniels, CAIR-Arizona’s executive director, insisted that in “no way, shape or form is CAIR Arizona associated with Hamas.”

But the Justice Department had named CAIR an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas-funding case that was tried in 2007 and 2008, prompting the FBI to cut off formal relations with the group. FBI wiretap evidence entered in the trial showed CAIR founders formed the organization to put a “media twinkle” on the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-term effort to replace the U.S. Constitution with Islamic law.

CAIR also was designated by the Gulf Arab state United Arab Emirates as a terrorist organization. The group has sued a co-author of a WND Books exposé, “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America,” which documented its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ellison also has ties to other Muslim Brotherhood groups, including the Islamic Society of North America and the Muslim American Society, which paid for his pilgrimage to Mecca.

CAIR, ISNA and MAS were listed among the groups spawned by the Muslim Brotherhood in documents filed by the FBI during the Hamas-funding trial. Five members of the Texas-based Holy Land Foundation trial were convicted of funding Hamas, which the U.S. has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Researcher Trevor Loudon profiled Ellison in his documentary “The Enemies Within,” showing the congressman’s long partnership with anti-American organizations dating back to when he was a student.

When Ellison was a candidate for the DNC chairman position in February 2017, the American Jewish Congress denounced him, citing his anti-Israel record, his former membership in the Nation of Islam and his friendship with its leader, Minister Louis Farrakhan.

As a congressman, Ellison, publicly has distanced himself from Farrakhan while continuing to meet with the Nation of Islam leader privately.

At his annual Saviour’s Day speech Sunday, Farrakhan blamed “the Jews” for Ellison’s public posture toward the Nation of Islam, the Daily Caller reported Wednesday.

“Keith was in the Nation in 1995. He was selling the Final Call newspaper, beautiful brother,” Farrakhan said.

Ellison is “a lawyer so he wants to help his community,” Farrakhan said, “so he wants to become a congressman.”

“Let me tell you something. When you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door,” Farrakhan said.

‘Imperialist’ America condemned

Conservative Review pointed out that CAIR-New York staffers and officials have expressed support for Hamas.

In a 2009 speech, the Clarion Project documented, CAIR-NY board member Lamis Deek said Hamas was the group chosen by the Palestinian people, and “in supporting Palestinian choice, we are saying we support their right to liberation from violent colonialism.”

Deek also urged Muslims in the U.S. not to talk to law enforcement, characterizing police as a threat.

She said if the FBI “comes to your home, sneak out.”

“It’s very important not to speak to law enforcement of any type, not just FBI agents,” Deek said. “We’re talking about the New York Police Department, we’re talking about tax agents, we’re talking about everybody.”

Cyrus McGoldrick, a former civil rights director for CAIR-NY official, has condemned the United States as an “imperialist” nation that oppresses Muslims.

In 2013 he said that President Obama’s renouncing of racism and profiling “while continuing imperialist wars on the Muslim world is just sophisticated propaganda.”

McGoldrick said on Iranian state television that the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, in which the U.S. ambassador was killed was prompted by “the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of Muslims’ patience with American and Western intervention.”

The former CAIR official also said the U.S. needs to consider “how much more weight will we put on the Muslim world? How many more attacks? How many more drone strikes? How many more coups?”