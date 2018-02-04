Does the Congressional Black Caucus hate black people?

President Trump is exposing the haters.

They were on full display at the president’s first State of the Union address, or SOTU, where Congressional Black Caucus members refused to acknowledge America’s recent major wins.

The useless black Democrats wouldn’t applaud as President Trump highlighted the booming U.S. economy, and that we now have the lowest black unemployment rate ever recorded! They sat on their hands as he pledged to protect our borders and put Americans first. They showed no compassion for the black families victimized by illegal-alien MS-13 gangs.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., held a press conference and said the lowest point of President Trump’s speech is when he said, “Americans are dreamers, too.”

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-LA, is chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. He attacked Trump’s address for “racist rhetoric” on immigration, and he claimed blacks “have a lot to lose” under the president. “We have lost a lot already, especially when it comes to his justice, voting rights, education, housing, and health care policies,” Richmond said.

Rep. Richmond is a wicked liar! While President Trump is “Making America Great Again,” Richmond and the corrupt Congressional Black Caucus have been turning America’s cities into hellholes.

Richmond represents New Orleans, one of the poorest and most violent cities in America. He’s been a politician for almost two decades, but he has done nothing to help improve the lives of his constituents. Despite billions of dollars pouring in to rebuild the city, the poverty rate remains at a staggering 27 percent, twice the nation’s rate!

One would think Richmond is working to strengthen the bond between police and the community to reduce crime. Nope. Richmond is hostile to police.

In January 2017, during growing violent attacks against cops by angry black thugs, Richmond became involved in an argument with Republicans over allowing an appalling paining that depicts police officers as pigs to remain hanging in the Capitol. Richmond threatened that if the painting is removed, “We may just have to kick somebody’s ass.”

Richmond also said President Trump is stealing credit from Barack Obama for the strong economy. What a joke! Black unemployment rose to 16.6 percent while Obama was president. Today, black unemployment is around 6.8 percent.

Obama emboldened radical leftists. We had Black Lives Matter activists rioting and encouraging violence toward police. What did Obama do? He welcomed them into the White House and legitimized them. As a result, police were being ambushed in cities across America. Since Obama left office, attacks against police have declined.

Maxine Waters, D-Calif., another godless black liberal who hates the president, was allowed to give a rebuttal to Trump’s SOTU on Black Entertainment Television, BET. Since Waters couldn’t refute what the president is doing to empower working class blacks, she told the BET audience that Trump is a “dangerous racist.”

Maxine Waters has been in Congress for almost 30 years. She has publicly vowed to fight efforts by Republicans to get rid of the crime-ridden projects, and she has promised to keep her black constituents in them. She was named by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, CREW, as one of its “most corrupt” politicians.

There are many black lawmakers who have been charged with crimes:

Corrine Brown, D-Fla., was convicted on 18 felony counts of wire and tax fraud, conspiracy, lying to federal investigators (2017); Chaka Fattah, D-Pa., was convicted on 23 counts of racketeering, fraud and other corruption charges (2016); Jesse Jackson, Jr., D-Ill., pleaded guilty Feb. 20, 2013, to wire and mail fraud in connection with his misuse of $750,000 in campaign funds; Laura Richardson, D-Calif., was found guilty on seven counts of violating U.S. House rules; William J. Jefferson, D-La., was charged in August 2005 after the FBI seized $90,000 in cash from his home freezer.

Black politicians aren’t the only ones upset at the progress of working-class blacks. Joy Reid of MSNBC tweeted that President Trump was trying to harken back to a bygone era and appealing to so-called “racists” with talk of church, family, police, military and the national anthem. Before liberal elites like Reid and the black caucus perverted the civil-rights movement, faith, family, respect for the law and patriotism used to be the foundation of black life.

During MSNBC’s coverage of the State of the Union, Reid also appeared on MSNBC’s “Hardball” with host Chris Matthews and mocked the president for his remarks about deporting deadly MS-13 gangs that prey on innocent Americans.

Joy Reid is out of touch. Law-abiding blacks are being attacked and driven out of their communities by MS-13 and other Hispanic gangs daily. In fact, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., told Matthews on the very same show on which Reid appeared that “MS-13 is an example of some of the worst of criminal gang behavior.”

This #Resist lie isn’t working so well anymore. Reid was ridiculed and ripped on social media for her lies and dumb remarks. According to a CBS poll, 75 percent of Americans who tuned in approved of Trump’s SOTU address.

In other words, the game is just about up, and people are slowly waking up to the fact that the Congressional Black Caucus and other liberal crybabies only use blacks for power and votes. They have nothing to offer but hate and misery!

