(CNBC) — U.S. stocks rose on Monday as the major indexes rebounded from their worst weekly performances in two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 537 points. American Express and Apple were the best-performing stocks in the Dow, advancing 4.1 percent each.

The S&P 500 gained 1.8 percent, with energy and financials as the best-performing sectors. Real estate was the worst-performing sector as interest rates climbed higher. The Nasdaq composite advanced 1.9 percent.