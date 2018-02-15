Dow rallies 306 points, notches 5-day winning streak

(CNBC) U.S. stocks rose sharply in choppy trading Thursday as the major indexes extended their current winning streak to five days. The move higher took place despite interest rates reaching multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 306.88 points higher at 25,200.37, with Boeing as the biggest contributor of gains. The 30-stock index traded down 84 points at its session low.

The S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to finish at 2,731.20, with utilities and tech as the best-performing sectors. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.6 percent to 7,256.43 after falling as much as 0.2 percent. Gains in Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet helped lift the tech-heavy index higher.