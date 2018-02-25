Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

There’s a senior citizen driving on the highway.

His wife calls him on his cell phone and in a worried voice says, ‘”Herman, be careful! I just heard on the radio that there was a madman driving the wrong way on Route 280!”

Herman says, “I know, but there isn’t just one, there are hundreds!'”

