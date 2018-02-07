Entire school curriculum to push 'gay' lifestyle?

A “gay” activist group in the United Kingdom has released a plan to advance its agenda through every subject taught in government-sponsored schools.

It explains how English classes can be used to promoted homosexuality.

And math. And science, art, drama, geography, history, media studies, foreign languages, music, physical education and even religion.

The plan is presented in a guide titled “Creating an LGBT-inclusive Curriculum: A Guide for Secondary Schools,” authored by Stonewall, the leading homosexuality promoter in the United Kingdom.

Ciarán Kelly, deputy director of the Christian Institute, charged that Stonewall is launching a “hostile takeover” of education.

“By issuing this guide, Stonewall appears to be trying to take over the national curriculum in a bid to advertise themselves,” Kelly said. “Pupils should be free from this unnecessary interference and not be put under pressure to endorse the LGBT agenda.”

Rachel Hunts, the CEO of Stonewall, explained her group’s intent.

She said that because “bullying” remains commonplace, “a crucial part of tackling this problem is delivering a curriculum that includes LGBT people and their experiences.”

The aim is to help students “understand and celebrate difference” and send “a powerful message of inclusion.”

She cited the sponsorship for the guide by Pearson, which provides school texts to thousands of schools across the United States.

Sharon Hague, a Pearson official, lamented the “sad reality that homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying and anti-LGBT language continue to exist in society and in our schools.”

She said promoting the lifestyle is essential, and she called for censorship of any discussion of traditional teachings about sexual relationships outside of marriage.

“Eradicating homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying will take time and will only happen if we come together. Of course, ensuring that there is no anti-LGBT language in schools is vital but it is important to go further,” she wrote.

She said LGBT students “will only feel comfortable to be themselves if they also get to see themselves in their classrooms.”

The Stonewall guide says students need to be taught that “it’s OK to be LGBT.”

Incorporating LGBT issues into classroom won’t be difficult, the report says.

Stonewall materials, it asserts, will “boost staff confidence.”

“Stonewall has a range of education resources, including guidance and teacher training DVDs, on topics including tackling homophobic, biphobic and transphobic language and online safety.”

In English classes, teachers need to “study works of fiction by LGBT authors.”

And instructors should use the students in their activism, the report suggests.

Instructors need to “set persuasive writing tasks relating to LGBT topics – for example a letter to the local council arguing against the closure of local LGBT services.”

In math class, teachers can quote from “LGBT mathematicians.”

And they can “use Stonewall’s research into the experiences of LGBT people (such as School Report 2017 and Unhealthy Attitudes 2015.)”

In science, they can “talk about same-sex attractions as a natural fact in other species and draw out examples of family diversity across species.”

Art is easy: “Study the works of LGBT artists and examine how they explore their lives and identity through their art.”

Then students should be asked “to write down three words to describe their own identity and to build a self-portrait … using the three words.”

Similar instructions followed for drama, geography (“highlight the experiences of LGBT people in teaching on migration”), history, media studies, foreign languages (“introduce LGBT-specific vocabulary”) and music, where “LGBT composers” are to be the focus.

In religion classes, students need to be given “a balance of views … to highlight the theological diversity that exists relating to sexual orientation and gender identity in faith communities.”

“Hand out Stonewall’s LGBT History Month faith posters and stories,” teachers are told, then discuss the material.

The London Telegraph reported the endorsement of the plan by the U.K.’s Department for Education.