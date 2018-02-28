Evil walks the earth

Evil finds a way

While the U.S. debates gun control, evil finds a way in Paris. Enter cannibalism.

“Three men have been arrested in the heavily migrant-populated Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois for attacking a man by biting at his face and then eating the pieces of flesh they had bitten off,” Breitbart says.

No late-night foray, the attack occurred at 6 p.m. last Sunday in Hector-Berlioz alley, no longer a simple Paris neighborhood since the influx of foreign nationals. But French folks live there, too. Regular folks. Folks who should be able to stroll their own city without fear of getting eaten. And there were no guns involved, just the raw aggression of the migrant trio from Africa’s Cape Verde.

Thankfully, the victim of this bizarre assault survived, fending off his attackers and wounding one, but portions of his ear and lower lip will never be seen again as they were chewed and swallowed by his assailants.

Check out the following video to learn more about modern-day cannibalism:

“Clichy-sous-Bois has become infamous as one of the most troubled no-go zones surrounding the French capital,” Breitbart reveals. “The massive riots that occurred in 2005 began in the area when a pair of teenagers running from the police killed themselves by hiding in an electric power station. Since then, Clichy-sous-Bois has been associated with further riots, as was the case last year, and with a connection to the rising tide of radical Islamic extremism in France.”

Time for all good men and women to do their part; not by looking away from evil, but by fighting it.

Not all cultures are the same, folks. Not all people walking around share the same ideologies, values, goals, etc., no matter where they hale from. Take that to the debate about gun control Because nanny-state interventions aren’t your friend or there to protect you … not when you need it.

Sheeple – it’s not just a nasty name

While the push is on to take away our means of self-defense, the scientific pursuit to create humans in a lab is well underway. The birth of identical twin macaques, Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, late last year demonstrated that primates can be cloned. Oh, joy. Translated, that means that humans (also primates) will be able to be cloned in the near future.

But a cloned human would still be a human, right?

What about a part-human creature that’s a cross between a human being and say, in this instance, a sheep?

National Review gets to the heart of the issue:

“Building on a controversial breakthrough made in 2017, scientists announced on Saturday that they have created the second successful human-animal hybrids: sheep embryos that are 0.01-percent human by cell count.

“The embryos, which were not allowed to develop past 28 days of age, move researchers a small step closer to perhaps growing human organs for medical transplant.”

Wow. Who can argue against the medical benefits of that? No doubt you’re all focusing on the assurance that these creatures weren’t “allowed” to develop (live) past 28 days of age. Wouldn’t want to create an ethical dilemma of a potentially sentient sheep if the ratio of human to sheep DNA slips ever upward – for the sake of science. Not while actual people are being killed legally far beyond the developmental date of 28 days. (That’s not killing; that’s choice, apparently.)

Check out the video below to learn that this experimenting is all about helping us:

So, what is the end goal? “Sheeple?” That is, creatures who will follow, do, eat, not eat, and slurp down whatever nonsense they’re fed all the way to the smiling guy with the fleecing sheers?

The lure of curing disease and ending human suffering is huge. But at what cost?

The beauty of natural mutations

One lucky birdwatcher in Alabama caught a million-to-one shot of a yellow cardinal.

“I thought, ‘Well there’s a bird I’ve never seen before,'” Charlie Stephenson, of Shelby County, Alabama, told AL.com. “Then I realized it was a cardinal, and it was a yellow cardinal.”

The little yellow bird began frequenting her yard in January giving Stephenson the chance to catch him on tape. Check it out in the video clip below:

Cute, huh? And different. But how different and how long is up for debate.

Auburn University birder and biologist Geoffrey Hill believes the bird to be a true genetic mutation. In 40 years of birding, he’s never seen the like.

“It (the bird’s color) could be due to a poor diet or environmental stressors that have caused the pigments in the feathers to change color, Geoff LeBaron, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count director, explained on the National Audubon Society’s website,” although he concedes that it could be due to genetic mutation.”

“If it (the bird) stays in the area and is yellow again next winter,” Newsweek reports, “it’s most likely a genetic mutation. But if it sheds its old feathers and the new ones are red, it has something to do with the cardinal’s pigments.”

Although predictions are the poor fellow may have a lonely life, as female cardinals are attracted specifically to the red color of their male counterparts. Cue up the Mills Brother’s “Yellow Bird” song:

Whatever the cause of this cardinal’s condition, it’s a treat to see. So much so, Shelby County bird lovers will provide him plenty of company.