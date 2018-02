(FREE BEACON) — A senior policy adviser to former President Barack Obama pleaded guilty to one count of attempted voyeurism after resigning from his position in November 2016, recently released documents show.

William Mendoza was investigated and ultimately charged with attempting to take unsolicited videos and photos up the skirts or shorts of women in several Washington, D.C. metro stations, the Daily Mail reports. He resigned from his position with the Obama administration before the investigation into his actions concluded.