Facebook deletes claims it helped influence election

(London Telegraph) Facebook has deleted several boasts about the social network’s influence in political campaigns, including one of helping the Scottish National Party “achieve an overwhelming victory” in the 2015 general election.

The social media giant has deleted half a dozen posts from a page promoting “success stories” on Facebook’s electioneering to clients, including a page called “Triggering a landslide” claiming Facebook helped the SNP secure a near total victory in Scotland during the election.

Facebook was recently revealed to operate an obscure government and politics unit that has helped multiple political campaigns, providing advice and advertising to reach voters.