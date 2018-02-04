Father impregnates biological daughter, plans to marry

(International Business Times) A North Carolina man and his biological daughter face incest charges after the adopted girl turned 18 and reached out to her biological parents. She and her dad soon began a sexual relationship and the two have plans to marry, warrants say.

Katie Rose Pladl, now 20, was born in January 1998 to Steven Walter Pladl, before Steven and his wife put her up for adoption and an out-of-state couple took her into their home. But when Katie turned 18, she used social media to reach out and contact Steven and her biological mother, WNCN-TV first reported. She soon moved back in with the two to their home just west of Richmond, Virginia, in August 2016, but her mother moved out just months later in November of 2016.

During this time period, however, Katie became pregnant.