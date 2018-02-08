FBI texts: Huma Abedin sought immunity – or would take '5th'

(Washington Examiner) Hillary Rodham Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, likely threatened to take “the 5th” if she didn’t get immunity to talk to a grand jury, according to a newly released batch of phone texts between two pro-Clinton, anti-Trump FBI officials.

The texts just released by Sen. Ron Johnson’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee revealed that the threat came in December 2016, after it was thought the Clinton email probe was dormant but one focusing on her husband’s sexting to a 15-year-old girl was ongoing.

The texts do not give much context, other than mentioning a grand jury. Just before the election, there was a renewed focus on Abedin because Clinton emails were found on the computer of her estranged husband, eventually sentenced to two years for sexting the teen.