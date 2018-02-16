FCC chairman Pai under investigation by inspector general

(International Business Times) Ajit Pai, the chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is reportedly under investigation by the FCC’s inspector general for potential wrongdoing regarding the chairman’s decision to change broadcast TV ownership rules.

According to the New York Times, Pai may have “improperly coordinated” with Sinclair Broadcast Group in order to rewrite rules that would open up a path for the company to complete its $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is under investigation over broadcast ownership rule changes. Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr

The issue dates back to April 2017 when Pai, the newly appointed head of the FCC under the Trump administration, moved to roll back longstanding media ownership rules that prevented any single broadcaster from owning enough television stations to reach more than 39 percent of U.S. households.