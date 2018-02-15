Federal appeals court: Trump travel ban unconstitutional

(Richmond Times-Dispatch) A divided 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday held as unconstitutional President Donald Trump’s anti-terrorist travel ban from eight countries, six of them majority-Muslim with a total population of 150 million.

In a 9-4 vote, the Richmond-based court upheld a Maryland district judge’s preliminary injunction against the ban taking full effect and ruled that the travel restrictions violate the Constitution’s Establishment Clause, which bars the government establishment of a religion.

“In sum, the face of the Proclamation, read in the context of President Trump’s official statements, fails to demonstrate a primarily secular purpose. To the objective observer, the Proclamation continues to exhibit a primarily religious anti-Muslim objective,” says the majority opinion.