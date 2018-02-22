Feds begin building border wall under new Trump contract

(BizPacReview) The federal government began replacing sections of the old border wall in southern California Wednesday.

The construction is taking place in Calexico, Calif., on the border of Mexico and is the first wall contract granted under President Donald Trump, who campaigned on building a new wall on the U.S. border to stop the flow of illegal immigrants entering the country.

The new wall is one of the eight prototypes which stand tall in-between San Diego, Calif., and Tijuana, Mexico. The section being replaced in Calexico is reportedly over 2 miles long and will replace the old wall which was built in the 1990’s.