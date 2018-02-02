Fidel Castro's son, Fidelito, commits suicide

(CBC) The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, took his own life on Thursday after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media has reported.

“Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning,” Cubadebate website said. Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, also known as Fidelito because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment outside of hospital.

Castro Diaz-Balart was born in 1949. He was the son of Mirta Diaz-Balart, Castro’s first wife. They married in 1948, honeymooned in New York City, and divorced seven years later.