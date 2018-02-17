Florida shooting copy cats found, arrested

(USA Today) The deadly high school shooting in south Florida has led to a number of copy cats threatening to attack schools across the nation.

The devastation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. was enough to leave schools everywhere on edge but online threats worsened things and even led to a number of false shooting reports Friday.

Schools in North Carolina, Connecticut, Vermont and New Jersey were among those targeted by threats online, including an image of a masked student holding a gun with the caption, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”

Many appeared to be hoaxes but others were well-planned, police said.