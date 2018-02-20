Franklin Graham: 'This should scare the socks off of you'

(TOWNHALL) — Evangelical leader Franklin Graham said on the Todd Starnes Radio Show that every Christian in the nation should be offended and alarmed by recent anti-Christian rhetoric that was broadcast on ABC’s “The View.”

Joy Behar, one of the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View,” suggested last week that Christians who listen to the voice of God may be mentally ill.

“This is something reminiscent of what we saw during the second world war back in the 1930s with the rise of the Nazis. For Joy Behar to say that all Christians are mentally ill is like suggesting we need to lock them up. They need to be taken out of society because these people are a danger. These people are a threat,” Graham said on the nationally-syndicated radio show.